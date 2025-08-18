KGOU Summer Progress Report

This is the Manager’s Minute.

It’s been quite a summer at KGOU. Disappointing because of the loss of federal funds for public broadcasting; encouraging because of the tremendous support from listeners who’ve contributed to help us fill the gap.

National research confirms that more than 70% of people trust the news and information NPR and KGOU deliver every day.

We’re developing and implementing new ideas to gain funding from various sources. We’re improving our newsletter and digital service and increasing community engagement. We’re refreshing our program schedule beginning Labor Day and planning our critical fall fundraiser for mid-September.

We still have a lot of work to do, and money to raise, so keep contributing and contact me to learn other ways you can help. Email manager@kgou.org. We have to keep the momentum going. Thanks for believing in KGOU.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

