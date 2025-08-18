© 2025 KGOU
Dick Pryor
KGOU Summer Progress Report

By Dick Pryor
Published August 18, 2025 at 11:26 AM CDT

This is the Manager’s Minute.

It’s been quite a summer at KGOU. Disappointing because of the loss of federal funds for public broadcasting; encouraging because of the tremendous support from listeners who’ve contributed to help us fill the gap.

National research confirms that more than 70% of people trust the news and information NPR and KGOU deliver every day.

We’re developing and implementing new ideas to gain funding from various sources. We’re improving our newsletter and digital service and increasing community engagement. We’re refreshing our program schedule beginning Labor Day and planning our critical fall fundraiser for mid-September.

We still have a lot of work to do, and money to raise, so keep contributing and contact me to learn other ways you can help. Email manager@kgou.org. We have to keep the momentum going. Thanks for believing in KGOU.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 30 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November 2016.
