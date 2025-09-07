© 2025 KGOU
Manager's Minute
Dick Pryor
Manager's Minute

Stand up for KGOU and public radio - donate during the fall fundraiser!

By Dick Pryor
Published September 7, 2025 at 7:52 PM CDT

This is the Manager’s Minute.

KGOU’s on-air fall fundraiser begins Thursday.

This is a critical time for us, and for you as KGOU listeners and supporters of public radio. In July, Congress abruptly eliminated funding for public broadcasting . Non-commercial radio and TV stations, including KGOU, lost funding we were counting on right now. Money budgeted for this fiscal year – gone. And federal funding may never come back.

So, that’s where we are – asking you to help keep us going, with financial support from you. More than ever before. If you’ve never contributed, now’s the time. If you’re already a donor, we ask you to boost your gift higher.

We’re not going away, but we have to meet this challenge with renewed commitment and resolve, so we can keep serving you and your community. Together, we can do it. Give now, please...at kgou.org.

Thanks.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor

Manager's Minute Be Public Radio Active!Support KGOU
Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 30 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November 2016.
