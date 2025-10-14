Celebrating free speech and freedom of the press

This is the Manager’s Minute.

One of the founding principles of the United States is the right to free speech. In part, the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution holds that “Congress shall make no law …abridging freedom of speech...and of the press.”

As journalists, we understand the essential role of free speech and the press in a functioning democratic republic. Our work is guided by the belief that providing a platform for discussion of ideas and delivering reliable fact-based, independent, and ethical reporting on important issues is critical to an informed and engaged electorate. Where free speech and freedom of the press drive the dialogue of democracy.

National Free Speech week is October 20th through 26th. It’s a week set aside to celebrate free speech and freedom of the press. Free Speech Week is non-partisan and everyone is encouraged to get involved - by talking about the importance of free speech, exercising your rights, teaching others, and raising awareness.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

