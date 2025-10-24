It's Cartober! Donate your vehicle to support KGOU!

This is the Manager’s Minute.

We’ve seen a surge in private giving to KGOU since Congress eliminated funding for public radio and TV in July. We still have a long way to go, but we’re grateful for our listeners’ response and generosity.

You can also help by donating a vehicle.

October is Cartober, a reminder that listeners can support KGOUby donating a car, boat or other vehicle that they don't need. It doesn't have to run, and the vehicle will be picked up and towed at no cost to you. Call 855-277-2346 or visit the Support tab at KGOU.ORG for more information.

And we’ve added another way for you to stay in touch with KGOU. Listeners can now sign up to receive text updates– including exclusive ticket giveaways, previews of podcast episodes, event invitations, station news and more.Sign up at KGOU.ORG.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

