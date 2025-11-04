Support public media, market your business with a sponsorship on KGOU

This is the Manager's Minute.

With federal funding gone, private giving is even more important to public broadcasting stations, including KGOU. Those dollars made up 10% of KGOU's annual revenue, and now we have to quickly make up the difference.

Fourteen percent our operating dollars come through the University of Oklahoma Outreach, so private contributions and business sponsorships - also known as underwriting - must now provide 85% of our annual funding.

Support from individuals and businesses allows us to purchase programs and pay the expenses necessary to be there for you 24-7, 365 days a year.

This is the new normal, so if you value this service, chip in at kgou.org. And if you'd like your organization or business to reach an influential audience through a sponsorship on KGOU, contact Cameron Hutton at underwriting@kgou.org.

With the Manager's Minute, I'm Dick Pryor.