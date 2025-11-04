© 2025 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Manager's Minute
Dick Pryor
Manager's Minute

Support public media, market your business with a sponsorship on KGOU

By Dick Pryor
Published November 4, 2025 at 9:47 AM CST

This is the Manager's Minute.

With federal funding gone, private giving is even more important to public broadcasting stations, including KGOU. Those dollars made up 10% of KGOU's annual revenue, and now we have to quickly make up the difference.

Fourteen percent our operating dollars come through the University of Oklahoma Outreach, so private contributions and business sponsorships - also known as underwriting - must now provide 85% of our annual funding.

Support from individuals and businesses allows us to purchase programs and pay the expenses necessary to be there for you 24-7, 365 days a year.

This is the new normal, so if you value this service, chip in at kgou.org. And if you'd like your organization or business to reach an influential audience through a sponsorship on KGOU, contact Cameron Hutton at underwriting@kgou.org.

With the Manager's Minute, I'm Dick Pryor.

Tags
Manager's Minute Support KGOUBusiness Sponsorships
Stay Connected
Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 30 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November 2016.
See stories by Dick Pryor
Heard on KGOU
Support public radio: accessible, informative, enlightening. Give now.