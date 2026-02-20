© 2026 KGOU
Manager's Minute
Dick Pryor
Manager's Minute

KGOU receives prestigious OAB "Best of Show" award

By Dick Pryor
Published February 20, 2026 at 9:21 AM CST
OAB

This is the Manager’s Minute.

The results are in from the prestigious Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters Outstanding Achievement Awards, and KGOU is a big winner.

KGOU received the Best of Show award in the Metro Radio Division, which includes stations in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan areas. KGOU also earned the Metro Radio Division award for website and general news – for a story on the dedication of the Clara Luper National Sit-In Plaza.

This is the first time KGOU has won an OAB Best of Show award.

Awards are a testament to the talent and dedication of our staff and students who are committed to delivering outstanding public service.

And these achievements wouldn’t be possible without the support of our donors – so thank you.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Tags
Manager's Minute Oklahoma Association of BroadcastersKGOU Awards
Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 30 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November 2016.
