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Manager's Minute
Dick Pryor
Manager's Minute

Business sponsorships on KGOU - a win-win

By Dick Pryor
Published April 2, 2026 at 3:11 AM CDT

This is the Manager's Minute.

We just completed KGOU’s first spring fundraiser since Congress eliminated funding for all public radio and TV stations. We are grateful to the listeners who’ve stepped up to donate, including those who’ve contributed during the on-air fundraiser.

Federal dollars made up about 10% of KGOU’s annual revenue, and with that gone, private funding has become especially important. In this “new normal,” private contributions and business sponsorships - also known as underwriting - must provide about 80% of our annual revenue.

Through a sponsorship on KGOU, businesses and organizations elevate their brands by reaching our loyal, influential audience, while enhancing our ability to provide news, information, emergency alerts, and smart programs that educate and entertain. It’s a win-win.

To learn more about a sponsorship on KGOU, contact Cameron Hutton at underwriting@kgou.org or Jolly Brown at development@kgou.org.

With the Manager's Minute, I'm Dick Pryor.

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Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 30 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November 2016.
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