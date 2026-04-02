Business sponsorships on KGOU - a win-win

This is the Manager's Minute.

We just completed KGOU’s first spring fundraiser since Congress eliminated funding for all public radio and TV stations. We are grateful to the listeners who’ve stepped up to donate, including those who’ve contributed during the on-air fundraiser.

Federal dollars made up about 10% of KGOU’s annual revenue, and with that gone, private funding has become especially important. In this “new normal,” private contributions and business sponsorships - also known as underwriting - must provide about 80% of our annual revenue.

Through a sponsorship on KGOU, businesses and organizations elevate their brands by reaching our loyal, influential audience, while enhancing our ability to provide news, information, emergency alerts, and smart programs that educate and entertain. It’s a win-win.

To learn more about a sponsorship on KGOU, contact Cameron Hutton at underwriting@kgou.org or Jolly Brown at development@kgou.org.

With the Manager's Minute, I'm Dick Pryor.

