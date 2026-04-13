© 2026 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Manager's Minute
Dick Pryor
Manager's Minute

Delivering ethical and trustworthy reporting

By Dick Pryor
Published April 13, 2026 at 2:08 AM CDT
Kelly McBride, NPR Public Editor
The Poynter Institute
Kelly McBride, NPR Public Editor

This is the Manager's Minute.

2026 is an election year – when reliable, credible and trustworthy news and information takes on added significance.

We’re committed to being your trusted local news and NPR source. If you have a question or story suggestion, contact us at news@kgou.org.

And remember that KGOU adheres to codes of journalism ethics from the Society of Professional Journalists, Radio Television Digital News Association and the NPR Ethics Handbook.

One of the ways NPR maintains integrity and editorial independence is through its public editor – who responds to listener concerns and holds NPR accountable for presenting fair, accurate and comprehensive information in service of democracy.

You can read public editor Kelly McBride’s regular columns and subscribe to her weekly newsletter at NPR.ORG.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

Tags
Manager's Minute Society of Professional JournalistsJournalism Ethics
Stay Connected
Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 30 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November 2016.
See stories by Dick Pryor
Heard on KGOU
Support public radio: accessible, informative, enlightening. Give now.