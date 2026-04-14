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Manager's Minute
Dick Pryor
Manager's Minute

KGOU wins OAB 2025 Metro Radio Division "Best of Show" Award

By Dick Pryor
Published April 14, 2026 at 8:18 AM CDT
Left to right: Chief Engineer Patrick Roberts, Program Director Jim Johnson, Development Director Jolly Brown, General Manager Dick Pryor, Senior Associate Vice President for University Outreach Dr. Belinda Biscoe, Membership Director Cate Howell, Managing Editor Logan Layden at the OAB Awards.
Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters
Left to right: Chief Engineer Patrick Roberts, Program Director Jim Johnson, Development Director Jolly Brown, General Manager Dick Pryor, Senior Associate Vice President for University Outreach Dr. Belinda Biscoe, Membership Director Cate Howell, Managing Editor Logan Layden at the OAB Awards.

This is the Manager’s Minute.

We are proud to announce that KGOU is the winner of the 2025 Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters Best of Show award in the Metro Radio Division – comprised of stations in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa markets. This is the first time in KGOU’s history that the station has won a prestigious OAB Best of Show award.

KGOU received the Best of Show award, plus two others, at the latest OAB Outstanding Achievement Awards banquet. The station also won the OAB award for General News with a story produced by Logan Layden on the official dedication of the Clara Luper National Sit-in Plaza in Oklahoma City. And we won the outstanding achievement award for station Website.

So, congratulations to our team, and thank you for supporting the 2025 OAB Metro Radio Division Best of Show winner, KGOU.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

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Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 30 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November 2016.
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