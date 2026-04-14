KGOU wins OAB 2025 Metro Radio Division "Best of Show" Award

This is the Manager’s Minute.

We are proud to announce that KGOU is the winner of the 2025 Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters Best of Show award in the Metro Radio Division – comprised of stations in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa markets. This is the first time in KGOU’s history that the station has won a prestigious OAB Best of Show award.

KGOU received the Best of Show award, plus two others, at the latest OAB Outstanding Achievement Awards banquet. The station also won the OAB award for General News with a story produced by Logan Layden on the official dedication of the Clara Luper National Sit-in Plaza in Oklahoma City. And we won the outstanding achievement award for station Website.

So, congratulations to our team, and thank you for supporting the 2025 OAB Metro Radio Division Best of Show winner, KGOU.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

