Delivering ethical and trustworthy reporting

This is the Manager's Minute.

2026 is an election year – when reliable, credible and trustworthy news and information takes on added significance.

We’re committed to being your trusted local news and NPR source. If you have a question or story suggestion, contact us at news@kgou.org.

And remember that KGOU adheres to codes of journalism ethics from the Society of Professional Journalists, Radio Television Digital News Association and the NPR Ethics Handbook.

One of the ways NPR maintains integrity and editorial independence is through its public editor – who responds to listener concerns and holds NPR accountable for presenting fair, accurate and comprehensive information in service of democracy.

You can read public editor Kelly McBride’s regular columns and subscribe to her weekly newsletter at NPR.ORG.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

