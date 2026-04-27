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Manager's Minute
Dick Pryor
Manager's Minute

Stay informed and connected with KGOU's email newsletters

By Dick Pryor
Published April 27, 2026 at 2:19 AM CDT

This is the Manager’s Minute.

The media business is constantly evolving, and KGOU continues to adapt to meet the times, and the needs of our audience.

In the last year we’ve increased our emphasis on digital services – meaning online, social media, video, and podcasts. We’ve revised our giving page to make it more user friendly, and rebranded and updated our twice-monthly newsletter, Radio Active.

Radio Active is your guide to what’s happening in the Oklahoma City metro with curated lists of film, music, cultural, and community events, exclusive ticket giveaways, and connections to local creatives. It also features the latest behind the scenes news about KGOU, our people, programs, and projects.

And to help you stay up to speed in this fast-paced world, the Wavelengths newsletter provides a weekly roundup of in-depth reporting you don’t want to miss. Emailed to you each Friday.

It’s easy to sign up for Wavelengths and Radio Active at KGOU.org.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

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Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 30 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November 2016.
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