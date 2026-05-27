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Manager's Minute
Dick Pryor
Manager's Minute

Public radio adapts to new listener trends, loss of federal funds

By Dick Pryor
Published May 27, 2026 at 12:54 PM CDT
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 22: View of the sign outside National Public Radio headquarters on July 22, 2025 in Washington, DC. Edith Chapin, NPR's editor-in-chief and acting chief content officer, has announced she will step down later this year following congressional funding cuts. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
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WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 22: View of the sign outside National Public Radio headquarters on July 22, 2025 in Washington, DC. Edith Chapin, NPR's editor-in-chief and acting chief content officer, has announced she will step down later this year following congressional funding cuts. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

This is the Manager’s Minute.

Recently, NPR announced structural and staffing changes to the NPR newsroom – partly in response to the loss of federal funding for public broadcasting.

This is an incremental and positive step. Calculated to result in greater financial stability and more emphasis on varied news content produced by journalists at local member stations.

These changes are part of a broader effort by NPR and member stations – including KGOU - to adapt to evolving audience behaviors and needs in a fundamentally different financial environment.

We remain committed to the mission, quality, integrity, and independence of our journalism. The remarkable surge in donations to individual stations like KGOU is much needed and deeply appreciated as we work toward a hopeful future where public service media remains a critical element of our civic infrastructure.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

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Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 30 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November 2016.
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