Public radio adapts to new listener trends, loss of federal funds

This is the Manager’s Minute.

Recently, NPR announced structural and staffing changes to the NPR newsroom – partly in response to the loss of federal funding for public broadcasting.

This is an incremental and positive step. Calculated to result in greater financial stability and more emphasis on varied news content produced by journalists at local member stations.

These changes are part of a broader effort by NPR and member stations – including KGOU - to adapt to evolving audience behaviors and needs in a fundamentally different financial environment.

We remain committed to the mission, quality, integrity, and independence of our journalism. The remarkable surge in donations to individual stations like KGOU is much needed and deeply appreciated as we work toward a hopeful future where public service media remains a critical element of our civic infrastructure.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.