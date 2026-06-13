Jazz in June returns to Norman's Andrews Park

This is the Manager’s Minute.

The hippest jazz festival around - Jazz in June –begins Thursday night and runs through Saturday evening at Norman's Andrews Park.

Jazz in June has been a central Oklahoma institution for more than forty years, marking the start of summer with great jazz and blues.

You can see the full schedule at www.jazzinjune.org.

As we have for decades, KGOU is a proud supporter of Jazz in June. The concerts are free, but if you go, we encourage you to put some money in the buckets to help pay for this outstanding music festival.

And, if you want to stay up to date on community events happening year-round, go to the KGOU Community Events calendar at KGOU.org. And while you’re there, subscribe to KGOU’s Radio Active newsletter with lists of curated events, ticket giveaways, station news and more delivered to your email inbox every two weeks.

With the Manager's Minute, I'mDick Pryor.

