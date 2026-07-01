Celebrating Independence Day 250

This is the Manager’s Minute.

July 4th marks the United States’ 250th Anniversary – 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

That American milestone was followed by the signing of the U.S. Constitution eleven years later – in 1787 – and the ratification of the first ten amendments to the Constitution – the Bill of Rights – in 1791.

The First Amendment is only 45 words, but it establishes five freedoms: freedom of speech, religion, and the press, the right of the people to peaceably assemble, and the right to petition their government for redress of grievances.

The First Amendment recognizes the importance of a free and independent press and it guides and protect our work in serving you.

We hope you and your family enjoy this Independence Day as we commemorate 250 years of the American experience.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

