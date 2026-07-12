Help KGOU start its new fiscal year with a funding surge!

This is the Manager’s Minute.

It’s a new fiscal year for KGOU and the start of the second year without federal funding for public radio and TV stations. It’s been an unprecedented challenge – and we thank everyone who stepped up to support KGOU over the past twelve months.

In the last year, KGOU has gained more than 600 new donors, with 700 rejoining, bringing our total to more than 3,400 donors—a jump of almost 30% from the previous fiscal year.

We’re grateful for the surge in donations, but it’s critical that we keep up the momentum. It’s likely that federal funding will not be restored, if at all, for some time. And expenses to maintain this vital service increase year over year.

So, please make a gift today to help us begin our fiscal year with a solid foundation. Consider giving $15 per month – or more - to help the station thrive. Together, we’ve got this.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.