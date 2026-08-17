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Manager's Minute
Dick Pryor
Manager's Minute

Stay connected with KGOU through social media

By Dick Pryor
Published August 17, 2026 at 3:17 PM CDT

This is the Manager's Minute.

This year we are making a purposeful push to encourage engagement with KGOU listeners on social media. You know you can hear KGOU on the radio, online at KGOU.org, and where you get podcasts. We have podcasts for How CuriousCapitol Insider, KGOU AM and PM Newsbriefs, and On the Scene.

We also encourage you to follow our profiles on Instagram and Facebook @kgounews. Our social media profiles are where you can get updates on news stories, podcasts, newsletter previews, local event promotions, and station news. Interact with our content with likes, reposts, and story shares.

You can also subscribe to the KGOU You Tube channel. That's a place to listen to podcast episodes and special features, and to watch videos of Capitol Insider.

Your engagement on social media will help KGOU grow and better serve you.

With the Manager's Minute, I'm Dick Pryor.

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Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 30 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November 2016.
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