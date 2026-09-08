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Manager's Minute
Dick Pryor
Manager's Minute

Support Freedom of the Press and KGOU

By Dick Pryor
Published September 8, 2026 at 1:23 AM CDT

This is the Manager’s Minute.

A free and independent press is so essential it’s protected in the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. KGOU is part of your daily routine; a way to stay informed while you’re preparing for your day or on your way home. We know you value the local, national, and international news and information and thoughtful discussion.

This service is available because listeners like you see it as a civic duty to defend an independent press. KGOU’s fall on-air fundraiser starts Friday. We encourage you to donate with a monthly gift of twenty dollars or another amount that fits your budget. Once we’ve reached our goal of two-hundred-fifty new monthly givers, KGOU will receive an additional twenty-five thousand dollars from a group of major donors. So, become a new monthly giver or upgrade your current gift at KGOU.org.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

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Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 30 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November 2016.
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