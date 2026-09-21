KGOU welcomes OU students for new semester

This is the Manager’s Minute.

The fall semester is in full swing at the University of Oklahoma, and seven Gaylord College students are with us at KGOU.

Four are learning real-world skills through Practicum, which is instructed by KGOU’s professional staff. They are Tristyn Maynor, Natalie Roe, Savannah Yancy, and Kayla Reinick. They are working on news reporting, digital media production, operations, audio production, and public relations.

We also have three part-time student employees with us this semester – Sophie Diment, Carter Denton, and Jack Walters. They are doing news, announcing, and audio production.

KGOU provides a unique opportunity for students to learn skills and work practices that help them prepare for jobs after graduation – whether it’s in journalism or another field.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

