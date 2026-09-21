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Manager's Minute
Dick Pryor
Manager's Minute

KGOU welcomes OU students for new semester

By Dick Pryor
Published September 21, 2026 at 2:46 PM CDT
Tristyn Maynor
Tristyn Maynor

This is the Manager’s Minute.

The fall semester is in full swing at the University of Oklahoma, and seven Gaylord College students are with us at KGOU.

Four are learning real-world skills through Practicum, which is instructed by KGOU’s professional staff. They are Tristyn Maynor, Natalie Roe, Savannah Yancy, and Kayla Reinick. They are working on news reporting, digital media production, operations, audio production, and public relations.

We also have three part-time student employees with us this semester – Sophie Diment, Carter Denton, and Jack Walters. They are doing news, announcing, and audio production.

KGOU provides a unique opportunity for students to learn skills and work practices that help them prepare for jobs after graduation – whether it’s in journalism or another field.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

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Manager's Minute KGOU PracticumGaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication
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Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 30 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November 2016.
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