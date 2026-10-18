Thanks for your support!

This is the Manager’s Minute.

KGOU just concluded a very successful fall fundraiser. We exceeded our initial dollar goal and increased the number of monthly givers to trigger an additional $25,000 donation from a group of loyal supporters.

When KGOU lost federal funding last year, we knew our continued success and growth would rely even more on financial support from our listeners. And you have responded with a level of generosity that has been very gratifying. Thank you so much for helping us meet this challenge.

Now, we just have to keep it up in this new normal for public media, because we don’t expect federal funding to return. If you’ve never given to KGOU or can afford to increase your donation, please contribute so we can sustain our service to you and your community.

It’s easy to do, by clicking on the red donate button at KGOU.org.

Thank you.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.