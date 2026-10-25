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Manager's Minute
Dick Pryor
Manager's Minute

KGOU podcasts keep you informed and connected

By Dick Pryor
Published October 25, 2026 at 2:28 AM CDT

This is the Manager’s Minute.

In today’s rapidly changing media world, digital content keeps gaining in importance. Digital means more than broadcast – it’s online at KGOU.org, apps, social media, and podcasts.

We feature five podcasts for original, local programming.

There’s How Curious, where host Rachel Hopkin explores fascinating stories, myths, legends and oddities found in Oklahoma.

In Capitol Insider, Quorum Call publisher Shawn Ashley and I give you an inside look at Oklahoma politics, policy, and government.

In his On the Scene podcast, Brett Fieldcamp introduces us to Oklahoma’s dynamic creative community – people who are making their mark in film, music, art and culture.

And we make it easy for you to stay up on local news in our KGOU AM and PM NewsBriefs. Each weekday morning and afternoon, we deliver a short summary of stories you need to know.

It’s all available where you get your podcasts.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

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Dick Pryor
Dick Pryor has more than 30 years of experience in public service media, having previously served as deputy director, managing editor, news manager, news anchor and host for OETA, Oklahoma’s statewide public TV network. He was named general manager of KGOU Radio in November 2016.
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