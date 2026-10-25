KGOU podcasts keep you informed and connected

This is the Manager’s Minute.

In today’s rapidly changing media world, digital content keeps gaining in importance. Digital means more than broadcast – it’s online at KGOU.org, apps, social media, and podcasts.

We feature five podcasts for original, local programming.

There’s How Curious, where host Rachel Hopkin explores fascinating stories, myths, legends and oddities found in Oklahoma.

In Capitol Insider, Quorum Call publisher Shawn Ashley and I give you an inside look at Oklahoma politics, policy, and government.

In his On the Scene podcast, Brett Fieldcamp introduces us to Oklahoma’s dynamic creative community – people who are making their mark in film, music, art and culture.

And we make it easy for you to stay up on local news in our KGOU AM and PM NewsBriefs. Each weekday morning and afternoon, we deliver a short summary of stories you need to know.

It’s all available where you get your podcasts.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

