KGOU and StateImpact Oklahoma earn 2026 Oklahoma SPJ Awards

This is the Manager’s Minute.

KGOU started the year by winning the 2025 Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters Best of Show Award in the Metro Radio Division. We’re closing the year with awards from the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists.

KGOU and StateImpact Oklahoma earned 20 SPJ Awards including eight first place honors. First Place awards in the Radio division went to:



How Curious Producer Rachel Hopkin for Editing.

Producer Rachel Hopkin for Editing. Morning host Nyk Daniels for Radio Newscast.

And former afternoon host Deborah Shaar for Host/Moderator/Anchor.

Other first place awards in radio went to:



Capitol Insider , for outstanding Discussion Program/Series or Segment.

, for outstanding Discussion Program/Series or Segment. StateImpact’s Beth Wallis won two firsts - for Investigative Reporting and News Story.

StateImpact’s Jillian Taylor and Sarah Liese won for Online Reporting.

And in Public Relations, KGOU’s Cate Howell won for outstanding Newsletter.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.

(KGOU's Hannah France and StateImpact Oklahoma reporter Chloe Bennett-Steele also received SPJ awards.)