Long Story Short: Whistleblowers allege embezzlement, fraud at Tahlequah nonprofit that championed Indigenous women

The National Indian Women’s Health Resource Center in Talequah took federal funding to mentor girls in tribal nations, and to advocate for Indigenous women. But an Oklahoma Watch/KGOU investigation revealed that the nonprofit agency was providing a different menu of services, jeopardizing millions in funding, and that lack of oversight resulted in $80,000 disappearing from the organization's bank account as paychecks began to bounce. Oklahoma Watch’s Whitney Bryen shares details of this investigation.