Oklahoma Watch: Long Story Short

Long Story Short: Financial support for Oklahoma’s unpaid caregivers is scarce

Published November 30, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST

Oklahoma Watch, Nov. 30, 2022

There’s no way to say for certain how many Oklahomans serve as unpaid family caregivers. The current best estimate of 530,000 family caregivers is five years old and comes from the state AARP. That organization, which focuses on issues affecting those over the age of 50, valued the unpaid work of state caregivers at $5.8 billion in 2017 — a cost savings for the state that advocates say justifies public support.

