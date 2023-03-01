Long Story Short: Oklahoma AG’s ‘quick start’ includes marijuana enforcement and spending investigations
Oklahoma Watch, March 1, 2023
New Republican Attorney General Gentner Drummond hasn’t wasted any time in his first month in office.
Drummond, an attorney and banker from Tulsa, has taken over from local district attorneys several pending investigations of state spending. Among them are probes into the Tourism department and its contract with barbecue restaurant Swadley’s; former Epic Charter Schools officials; and an early pandemic relief program for educational spending. He’s slowed the pace of scheduled death penalty executions and filed or joined several state lawsuits against the federal government.