© 2023 KGOU
KGOU_Header_72dpi-11a.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
OKWatch.jpg
Oklahoma Watch: Long Story Short

Long Story Short: Catholic leaders’ public school proposal to test legal boundaries

Published March 8, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST

Oklahoma Watch, March 8, 2023

In this week’s Long Story Short, Oklahoma Watch’s Jennifer Palmer discusses the pitch by Catholic leaders for a publicly funded charter school to the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board.

Named St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual Charter School, after the patron saint of the internet, the school is a joint effort between the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City and the Diocese of Tulsa.

The purpose, school leaders said, is to reach students outside of the state’s metro areas, where there aren’t many Catholic schools. Its curriculum would mirror that of the Catholic school system, including religious components.

If approved, it would be the first public-funded, religious charter school in the country.

Oklahoma Watch: Long Story Short
Heard on KGOU
Support public radio: accessible, informative, enlightening. Give now.