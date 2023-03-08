Long Story Short: Catholic leaders’ public school proposal to test legal boundaries

In this week’s Long Story Short, Oklahoma Watch’s Jennifer Palmer discusses the pitch by Catholic leaders for a publicly funded charter school to the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board.

Named St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual Charter School, after the patron saint of the internet, the school is a joint effort between the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City and the Diocese of Tulsa.

The purpose, school leaders said, is to reach students outside of the state’s metro areas, where there aren’t many Catholic schools. Its curriculum would mirror that of the Catholic school system, including religious components.

If approved, it would be the first public-funded, religious charter school in the country.