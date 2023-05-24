© 2023 KGOU
Oklahoma Watch: Long Story Short

Long Story Short: DOC whistleblower was fired after reporting sexual abuse, coverups

Published May 24, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT

Oklahoma Watch, May 24, 2023

Dr. Whitney Louis built a 15-year career as a psychologist helping incarcerated people learn how to transition back into society.

She expected to do the same when hired at Dr. Eddie Warrior Correctional Facility, a women’s minimum security prison in Taft, Oklahoma. But as Oklahoma Watch’s Ashlynd Huffman reports in this week’s Long Story Short, Dr. Louis was thrown into the middle of what she alleges were sexual assault coverups

