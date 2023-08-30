Long Story Short: Millions in Oklahoma broadband funding could be delayed over coverage concerns

Millions in broadband funding could be further delayed after some companies and board members raised concerns about duplicating efforts in areas of Oklahoma already served by internet service providers.

The Oklahoma Broadband Office, which is overseeing more than $1.1 billion in federal funding to expand broadband throughout the state, said it will study the issue after receiving questions about applications under the state’s share of American Rescue Plan Act funding.

Oklahoma Watch’s Paul Monies shares his reporting on the matter in this week’s Long Story Short.