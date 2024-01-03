Long Story Short: Plan set to engage more Latinos in Oklahoma politics

Latino legislators, business owners and community members are playing politics in Oklahoma with the long game in mind.

The strategy is to establish greater Latino political influence by educating the voter base and generate a pipeline of young Latinos who will one day run for office at local and state levels. The hope is to engage more Latinos in the electoral process overall.

Even though Latinos are the second-largest and fastest-growing demographic in the state, census data shows they register and vote the least compared to other racial and ethnic groups.

Latino registration and turnout rates are higher during presidential election years, data shows. In 2020, 42.8% of Latino voting-age citizens in Oklahoma registered to vote, or about 106, 000 of a potential 248,000. The next-highest registration rate was of eligible Black Oklahomans at 56.4%, or 123,000 of a possible 218,000. Demographic comparisons of registration and turnout rates for the 2022 election show similar trends.

Low participation leaves Latinos underrepresented in elected offices across Oklahoma compared to their share of the state’s population.