A federal judge agreed to hear testimony in the case of Channen Smith, an Oklahoma prisoner who maintains he was wrongfully convicted of murder.

The development comes more than a year afterOklahoma Watch reported on Smith’s pro se habeas corpus petition moving forward despite strict procedural and evidentiary standards. In April 2025, U.S. District Judge Sara Hill decided that Smith had presented a credible gateway actual innocence claim and directed the state to respond.

“A reasonable juror confronted with the newly supplemented record more likely than not would have reasonable doubt about Smith’s guilt,” Hill wrote in the order.

A four-day evidentiary hearing before Hill was scheduled to begin on Nov. 9 but was postponed to March 2027 because of a death in one of the involved attorneys’ families. The Tulsa-based law firm Smolen and Associates, which agreed to take on the case in July 2025, is representing Smith. The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office will argue on the state’s behalf.

In 2013, a Tulsa County jury found Smith guilty of shooting Carlameisha Jefferson and Dominique Jasper outside a home in north Tulsa in the early morning hours of Oct. 23, 2010. Prosecutors told jurors that a previous argument and romantic feud motivated Smith to drive to the house and open fire.

Jefferson recovered, but Jasper died in the hospital 23 days later. A judge accepted the jury’s recommendation and sentenced Smith to life in prison for first-degree murder, 20 years for shooting with intent to kill, 10 years for discharging a firearm into a dwelling and 10 years for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Smith contends that the actual shooter was Arlan Young, who purportedly confessed to the crime in detail to two of his cousins before dying of cancer in January 2017. In affidavits, the cousins said that Young confessed to shooting Jasper and Jefferson because they had assaulted him earlier in the evening.

Young’s confession, along with claims of prosecutorial misconduct and ineffective assistance of counsel, is central to Smith’s claim that his conviction should be tossed out. Both of Young’s cousins, Tomique Thomas and Tiffani Carroll, are listed on Smith’s final witness list.

The state said it conducted a thorough investigation after Hill’s April 2025 order and concluded that Young’s confession was implausible. Hill said the state’s findings did not undermine her ruling but warrant further review.

“This Court did not find that Petitioner is ‘actually innocent’ or ‘in fact innocent’,” Hill wrote in a March 30 order. “Rather, the Court found only that Petitioner presented a credible gateway actual innocence claim.”

The state maintains that the evidence against Smith is strong and the court should deny relief. Central to the state’s case is testimony from Jasper’s mother, who testified that her son identified Smith as the shooter before his death.

Brandon Savage, a friend of Jefferson and Jasper who was at the house when the shooting occurred, also identified Smith as the shooter and testified that he confessed while they were both detained at the Tulsa County Jail.

The state plans to present evidence that Smith and his advocates fabricated a story to implicate Young as the shooter. Thomas says Young confessed while she took him grocery shopping one week before his death, but medical records show he was too ill to leave the house at that point, the state alleges.

Savage, listed on the state’s tentative witness list, plans to testify that he was offered money to change his story.

“Petitioner and those aligned with his cause have actively sought to deceive the courts through the submission of false testimony,” the state wrote in a motion recommending that Hill deny Smith’s petition.

Carrie Burkhart, deputy press secretary for the attorney general’s office, said that the state’s filings speak for themselves and declined further comment. Smolen Law could not be reached for comment.

Jennifer West, a law student who helped Smith in filing his habeas corpus petition, called the state’s collusion theory far-fetched. She said there’s a lack of physical evidence and no compelling reason for Young’s cousins to make up a story.

“These lawyers picked up his case for a reason,” West said. “I think they know what’s coming and I think he’s going to be freed.”

West said she hopes Hill will order Smith’s release after the evidentiary hearing, although a favorable decision would not necessarily guarantee his freedom. Judges who grant habeas corpus petitions may opt to remand the case to district court for a retrial or resentencing, according to theU.S. Department of Justice.

“I don’t want to hear another story from the state about this and that and the other,” West said. “They need to buck up and let the man go.”

Two other Oklahoma men with innocence claims saw notable developments in their cases this month. On Thursday, former death row prisoner Richard Glossippleaded guilty to a lesser accessory-to-murder charge in exchange for the state dismissing a first-degree murder charge. In February 2025, the U.S. Supreme Court vacated his murder conviction because of prosecutorial misconduct, but the stateopted to retry him for noncapital first-degree murder.

Glossip faces up to 45 years in prison at his Dec. 17 sentencing, with the state arguing for the maximum sentence. His attorneys requested time served, noting he served more than 28 years behind bars before being released on bond in May.

Joshua Christon,who claimed that prosecutors inappropriately used rap lyrics to secure a first-degree murder conviction, was released from prison on Nov. 9 after Oklahoma County Judge Kathryn Savage modified his conviction to second-degree murder and reduced his sentence to time served. He had long maintained that he was a passenger, not the shooter, in a 2007 gang-related drive-by shooting in northeast Oklahoma City.

