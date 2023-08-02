A ‘Reflection’ of Matthew Scott

Oklahoma-based Matthew Scott has long been a fan of vintage guitars and gear. So much so, that he began showcasing his instruments via YouTube. As the years passed and his experience grew – both in front of the camera and on stage – Matthew Scott decided to put it all together.

"That’s been my evolution, and finally I’ve gotten to the place where I’m confident with my playing and my singing… and made the contacts to make our first record," said Matthew Scott in the above (excerpted) interview from KGOU's The Weekend Blues.

Matthew Scott and his band will play the ‘late show’ (10pm-ish) Friday, August 4th at the Deli, where he and the group plan to reveal just how confident they are in what they have to offer.

(Interview features several songs from Matthew Scott’s forthcoming album)

