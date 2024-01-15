The potent pairing of 'Sweet' and 'Dirty'

Despite what their respective blues monikers might suggest, “Sweet” Brenda Severson and Eric “Dirty Red” McDaniel have a lot in common.

Both are stellar singers, songwriters, and bandleaders. Each is a true force to reckon with on stage. Both enjoy die-hard fan support. The two also happen to be good friends who share many of the same ties to the OKC metro's music-making scene.

Each of these reasons/similarities help to explain the pair’s new shared band project: The Sweet & Dirty Blues Revival.

KGOU’s Jim Johnson recently spoke with the two about this special shared billing project which is set to officially debut Saturday, January 20th at Beam Live in Oklahoma City.

