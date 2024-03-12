Talking-while-treading with Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

“I’m on the treadmill, you know… while we’re talking. So, if you hear me breathing hard, that’s what it is,” says Christone “Kingfish” Ingram with a chuckle. “Just getting a morning workout in, before I hit this rehearsal.”

That was a first for me as an interviewer! Nevertheless, one glance at Ingram’s schedule and it made perfect sense- he’s busy, and has been since first bursting on the scene (in earnest) with the release of his 2019 Alligator Records debut, Kingfish.

Since that initial album, the now 25 year-old guitarist, singer and songwriter has earned numerous accolades and awards, including the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Blues Album for his 2021 follow-up release, 662.

In the excerpted Weekend Blues interview (audio above), the young phenom offers some insights into his influences, drive and still burgeoning career… all in advance of his March15, 2024 Tower Theatre engagement in OKC.

