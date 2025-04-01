ZZ Ward offers insights into her 'Liberation'

Acclaimed singer-songwriter ZZ Ward returns to her roots with the release of her Sun Records debut, Liberation. On the eve of the album’s official release, ZZ joined Weekend Blues host ‘Hardluck’ Jim to discuss Liberation and the tour that will bring her to Oklahoma City’s Tower Theatre on April 4, 2025.

*Musical selections have been edited for time and digital recording rights compliance

