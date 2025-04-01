© 2025 KGOU
Weekend Blues

ZZ Ward offers insights into her 'Liberation'

By Jim Johnson
Published April 1, 2025 at 6:14 PM CDT

Excerpted interview from the March 29, 2025 broadcast of The Weekend Blues

Acclaimed singer-songwriter ZZ Ward returns to her roots with the release of her Sun Records debut, Liberation. On the eve of the album’s official release, ZZ joined Weekend Blues host ‘Hardluck’ Jim to discuss Liberation and the tour that will bring her to Oklahoma City’s Tower Theatre on April 4, 2025.

*Musical selections have been edited for time and digital recording rights compliance
Jim Johnson
Jim is a journalism/mass communications graduate from the University of Oklahoma who has been a life-long radio listener and enthusiast.
