“Happy songs don’t necessarily cheer me up. They kinda make me more murderous”: Grayson Capps riffs on 'Heartbreak, Misery and Death'

Singer/songwriter Grayson Capps is what one might consider a true Americana artist.

“I’ve got influences from Hank Williams to Eartha Kitt, you know… to Serge Gainsbourg, Nick Cave, Tom Waits, Bob Dylan, Louis Prima,” says Capps.

His latest album of cover songs titled Heartbreak, Misery & Death only adds to that list, reflecting some of his and his father’s favorite artists and their respective songs. In fact, the album reflects his late father’s desire for Grayson to offer his own take on them.

“He died in February of this year,” says Capps. “I put the record out in time for him to hear it… last year.”

Capps is currently touring in support of this 16-song collection. It’s a tour that will bring Capps to OKC’s Blue Door on July 22 – a showcase that Capps told KGOU’s ‘Hardluck’ Jim (in the above interview excerpt) marks his first OKC performance in some 6 years.

