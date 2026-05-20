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Weekend Blues

"I’m gonna make people laugh and dance… and then I’m just gonna get handed a wad of cash with a smile on my face? Yeah, this is it!"

By Jim Johnson
Published May 20, 2026 at 2:58 PM CDT

Austin-based guitarist, singer and songwriter Jackie Venson shares tales of frustration and inspiration in advance of May 30th, 2026 Beer City Music Hall showcase (as heard on KGOU’s The Weekend Blues).

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Weekend Blues
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Jim Johnson
Jim is a journalism/mass communications graduate from the University of Oklahoma who has been a life-long radio listener and enthusiast.
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