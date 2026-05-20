"I’m gonna make people laugh and dance… and then I’m just gonna get handed a wad of cash with a smile on my face? Yeah, this is it!"
Austin-based guitarist, singer and songwriter Jackie Venson shares tales of frustration and inspiration in advance of May 30th, 2026 Beer City Music Hall showcase (as heard on KGOU’s The Weekend Blues).
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