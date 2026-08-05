Buddy Guy on how to “be the best until the best come around”

Legendary bluesman Buddy Guy quips on turning 90, what he witnessed and learned from his idols and friends along the way, and how he approaches live performances (including what we should expect from him during his scheduled Sept. 18th concert at the Tulsa Theater).

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