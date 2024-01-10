8 Oklahoma City Thunder games to be shown on local TV

The Oklahoma City Thunder is broadening its TV reach for Friday games during the rest of the 2023-24 regular season. The franchise have teamed up with Griffin Communications to offer eight Friday games for free over the air in addition to regular cable and satellite broadcasts.

This move aims to expand the accessibility of their games to fans across Oklahoma. The games will be broadcast by TV stations KSBI-Ch. 52 in Oklahoma City and News On 6 NOW-Ch. 6.3 in Tulsa. Other Griffin channels covering Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas will also carry the games.

"This is a tremendous opportunity from the NBA and Bally Sports that allows us to increase our fans’ ability to watch Friday games free and over the air this season," said Dan Mahoney, Thunder vice president of Broadcasting. "How and where games are shown next season and beyond remains uncertain, but for now we are pleased to have this chance to expand our reach."

The Thunder have eight Friday night games left on the schedule:

Friday, Jan. 26 at New Orleans Pelicans, 7 p.m. CT

Friday, Feb. 2 vs. Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. CT

Friday, Feb 23 vs. Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. CT

Friday, March 8 vs. Miami Heat, 7 p.m. CT

Friday, March 22 at Toronto Raptors, 6 p.m. CT

Friday, March 29 vs. Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m. CT

Friday, April 5 at Indiana Pacers, 6 p.m. CT

Friday, April 12 vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 7 p.m. CT

Complete channel details and information on how to access the Friday game broadcasts can be found on the Oklahoma City Thunder’s website.

-

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.