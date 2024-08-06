American Gabby Thomas cruises in 200-meter Olympic final, wins her first gold medal

SAINT-DENIS, France — Three years ago at the Tokyo Summer Games, Gabby Thomas was forced to settle for bronze in the women's 200 meter final.

But running Tuesday night at Stade de France before a crowd of some 80,000 people, the 27-year-old American started fast, broke away early and won her first gold medal.

There would be no settling this time.

Clutching her head after crossing the finish line, Thomas looked relieved and joyous at her win. She spread her arms with the American flag to celebrate.

“I’m really in disbelief because having an Olympic gold medal is something in my wildest dreams. But at the same time I know how hard I’ve fought for it," Thomas said after the race.

Julien Alfred of St. Lucia, who won a gold medal in the 100-meter final in Saint-Denis on Saturday, took silver. It was the second-ever medal for her nation. American Brittany Brown won bronze.

