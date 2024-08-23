Oklahoma State football players will have QR codes on their helmets this season

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are experimenting with a new way for fans to pay players this coming football season.

OSU announced this week that its football players will have 1.5-inch QR codes on the back of their helmets, as well as their bags and signage throughout Boone Pickens Stadium.

School officials say fans can scan the QR codes to donate to an NIL team fund that will benefit every player on the roster.

"This is a revolutionary step forward to help keep Oklahoma State football ahead of the game," OSU football coach Mike Gundy said this week. "It gives a chance for everyday fans across the world to have a real impact when it comes to supporting the NIL efforts for Cowboy football."

As the governing body of major college athletics, the NCAA used to restrict college athletes' ability to make money off their name, image and likeness. But times have changed, and OSU’s effort is believed to be the first of its kind in college football.

The Cowboys kick off their 2024 football season on Saturday, August 31, against defending FCS national champion South Dakota State.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.