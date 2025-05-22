Shai Gilgeous-Alexander becomes Thunder franchise's third NBA MVP

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been named the NBA's Most Valuable Player.

The award, voted on by a mix of sports media members, was announced Wednesday night on TNT.

The 26-year-old Gilgeous-Alexander won the honor over finalists Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Jokić has been named MVP three of the last four seasons, and Antetokounmpo has claimed the title twice.

SGA led the league in scoring with 32.7 points per game and finished in the top five in steals and free throw percentage.

This season, the three-time All-Star led the NBA's youngest team to the league's best record at 68-14. They are just the seventh team in NBA history to win at least 68 games in a season, and won nearly 80% of their regular season games by double digits – a league record.

SGA is the third Thunder player to win the league's top individual award. Kevin Durant won it in 2014 and Russell Westbrook did the same in 2017 .

The Thunder are back on the court Thursday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals. They'll look to go up 2-0 in the best-of-seven-game series, starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Paycom Center. That game airs on ESPN.

