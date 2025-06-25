Next up for Oklahoma City Thunder: The NBA Draft

On the heels of an NBA title and subsequent victory parade, the Oklahoma City Thunder now turn their attention to the offseason.

First up is the NBA Draft, which starts Wednesday night at 7 p.m. on ABC and ESPN.

The Thunder currently hold two first-round picks in tonight's draft: the 15th and 24th. But, with every starter and rotation player under contract heading into next season, there's not much wiggle room on the roster to add new players.

ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony reports he's heard rumblings of the Thunder trying to package those picks, and possibly others, to trade up and secure a higher draft selection.

The OKC Thunder are reportedly trying to move into the top 10 of the NBA Draft, per @DraftExpress



(h/t @ohnohedidnt24 )



pic.twitter.com/hMLnhs0tAN — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 24, 2025

If the Thunder do keep their picks, draft analysts say their stacked roster and bevy of future draft picks give them flexibility to draft a project or two – someone with raw skills but a lot of upside.

One local prospect who could go off the board in the first 10 picks tonight is 19-year-old Jeremiah Fears, a 6'3" point guard who spent last season at the University of Oklahoma.

In NBA.com's Consensus Mock Draft compilation, Fears is projected to go somewhere between the sixth and eighth selection of Wednesday's draft.

Fears, who averaged 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game last season, is lauded for his play-making ability and ball handling skills. But, he has been criticized by analysts for his sometimes lackadaisical play on the defensive end, his overall strength and shooting from beyond the three-point line.

Second round outlook

The second round of the draft will take place on Thursday night at 7 p.m. on ESPN only.

In the second round, the Thunder hold the 44th pick, or the 14th pick of that round. Again, it remains to be seen if they will keep that pick or how they will use it.

A local prospect to keep an eye on in the second round is Jalon Moore, a 6'7" small forward from the University of Oklahoma. He averaged 15.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game last season for the Sooners.

Analysts like Moore's athleticism and length, but are critical of his offensive limitations and decision-making.

Complicating Moore's draft night is an Achilles tendon tear that he suffered during a recent pre-draft workout in San Antonio. He already had surgery and is expected to make a full recovery, but that will take significant time.

Moore's agent and analysts have criticized the NBA's pre-draft workout process for contributing to the wear and tear on prospects. His agent says the San Antonio workout was Moore's 13th of 16 that were planned, in addition to the NBA Draft combine.

