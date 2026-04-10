UFL will expand pro football to Oklahoma City in 2028

Professional football is coming to Oklahoma, after the United Football League (UFL) announced on Thursday it will expand to Oklahoma City in spring 2028.

The UFL is a professional football league that plays its seasons during the spring rather than the fall. The league, which kicked off its operations in 2024, currently features eight franchises in cities including Dallas, Houston and St. Louis.

"Oklahoma City has long been one of the most glaring vacancies on the professional football map," said UFL President & CEO Russ Brandon. "The combination of a new stadium, deep-rooted football culture, and a city that has proven its ability to support major league sports makes this an easy decision."

Oklahoma City will join in 2028, as part of the league's expansion plans. The yet-to-be-named franchise will play its games in the MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium in downtown OKC.

Construction of the 10,000-capacity stadium is set to begin in the next two months, funded in part by $41 million from a bond package passed by voters in 2025. An additional $30 million will come from Tax Increment Financing (TIF) and other funds after the stadium's operator, Echo, donated nine acres of land for the stadium site.

The new stadium will also be home to a future professional soccer club, operated by Echo.

The UFL kicked off its third season in March.