Want to volunteer during OKC's 2028 Olympic events? Applications open next week

Although most of the 2028 Summer Games will take place in Los Angeles, Oklahoma City is hosting canoe slalom and softball events. And those will require many volunteers to make things work.

Starting July 14, interested people can apply to join a corps of about 60,000 Olympics volunteers across the country.

Games-time volunteer opportunities include general roles, like wayfinding or distributing water bottles, and more specialized roles like providing translation assistance and or offering tech support.

A spokesperson for Team OKC , the organization behind the Olympic events in Oklahoma City, said there will be volunteer opportunities leading up to the games too. But those volunteers will likely be pulled from this application pool.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, proficient in English and able to cover at least 10 eight-hour shifts from March to August 2028. Those shifts won't necessarily be consecutive, so while people outside of the Oklahoma City area can apply, they will need to travel to the city throughout that summer.

Those who have already signed up to express interest in volunteering will receive an email next week notifying them when applications open.

More information about the application process can be found on LA28's website .

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.