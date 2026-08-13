Former Thunder star, NBA MVP Russell Westbrook retires after 18 seasons

Former Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook is retiring from the NBA after 18 seasons.

He made the announcement on his social media channels on Wednesday afternoon, through a video narrated by actor Michael B. Jordan.

Sometimes you don’t even know when you’ve already watched the end.



You had to be there. And now it’s over. pic.twitter.com/6YoOW8WyIV — Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) August 12, 2026

Westbrook was taken fourth overall in the 2008 NBA Draft by the Seattle SuperSonics, but the franchise relocated to OKC and became the Thunder less than one week later.

He played 11 seasons with the Thunder, helping lead them to the 2012 NBA Finals and nine playoff appearances. He earned local legend status in 2016 when he signed a contract extension just one month after Kevin Durant left OKC in free agency.

"You guys have basically raised me. I've been here since I was 18, 19 years old and you guys did nothing but great things for me, through the good and the bad, you guys supported me overall and through it all and I appreciate it," Westbrook said at the time.

Westbrook was named the league's MVP that season, leading the NBA in scoring with 31.6 points a game and breaking a 55-year-old record for most triple-doubles in a season.

"You guys have been riding with me since day one, you guys have been riding with me through good games and bad games, always there lifting me up, so I'm just so thankful for all the fans there" Westbrook said accepting the award in 2017.

Known for his athleticism and fierce competitiveness on the court, the nine-time All-Star played on six more teams to finish out his career, most recently with the Sacramento Kings.

Westbrook has continued to stay involved in Oklahoma City, most recently by investing in the city's new 10,000-seat multipurpose stadium. He was on hand for the groundbreaking ceremony earlier this summer.

"I never wanted to let the people down here," Westbrook said of the duty he feels toward OKC. "I always gave it everything I had."

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