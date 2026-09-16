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Major sports call for bans of bettors who harass or threaten players

WBUR
Published September 16, 2026 at 11:02 AM CDT

America’s five biggest male professional sports leagues — the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and MLS — and their players’ unions have sent a letter to gambling regulators in 35 states and Washington, D.C., urging them to take action and impose lifetime bans from legal sportsbooks for harassing or threatening behavior.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks to ESPN’s sports betting industry reporter David Purdum.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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