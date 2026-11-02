Ben Arbuckle out as OU's offensive coordinator

The Sooners’ home loss against South Carolina Saturday was the final straw for Arbuckle, whose tenure as OC and quarterbacks coach lasted just 21 games. Hopes were high when OU brought Arbuckle and quarterback John Mateer in from Washington State ahead of the 2025 season.

There was a time in that season when Mateer was briefly a favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, and the Sooners did make the College Football Playoff last year. But the offense has been consistently anemic in 2026, ranking near the bottom nationally in several categories.

Now, for the second time in three seasons, head coach Brent Venables is firing his offensive coordinator.

Multiple sources are reporting tight ends coach and former NFL all-pro Jason Witten will take over as interim offensive coordinator. He’ll be tested early as the Sooners face 25th ranked Florida on the road this weekend.

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