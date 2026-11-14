OU football game moved to Sunday due to national ground stop

A statement from the SEC just after midnight confirmed the Ole Miss at Oklahoma game has been moved to noon on Sunday, November 15th.

"The Ole Miss football team was unable to depart Oxford Friday night due to the FAA ground stoppage," the statement reads. "After the stoppage was lifted, a late-night departure could not be accommodated by the charter company with which Ole Miss was contracted and the teams departure has been delayed until Saturday afternoon."

The decision comes amid strong objections from OU. Not long after the SEC's statement was released, University of Oklahoma Athletic Director Roger Denny issued a statement of his own.

“As soon as we learned of Ole Miss’ travel issues, we immediately began communicating with their staff and our conference leadership,” Denny said. “We were told that Ole Miss explored every avenue to travel to Norman and play on Saturday as planned. But, unlike every other team traveling for competition tomorrow, they were unable to find a solution.”

Denny went on to say OU was informed failure to play on Sunday would result in a forfeit.

“Put simply, this decision isn’t fair to our athletes, our institution, or to Sooner Nation. But we’ve been given no other choice,” Denny said. “We are obligated to play the game when directed, but we remain steadfast in our belief that the wrong outcome was reached this evening.”

Read the full statement here.

It is not yet known on what network the game will air.