Tulsa teenagers discuss how to be allies to their friends during uncertain times

KGOU | By StateImpact Oklahoma,
Robby KorthOPMXKateleigh Mills
Published July 14, 2022 at 8:55 AM CDT
IMG_0817-1920x1440.jpg
Kateleigh Mills
/
OPMX
Hayden and Sophie at the offices of Amplify Youth Health Collective in Tulsa.

Sophie and Hayden say it’s hard to keep track of the news.

They find themselves tuning out because of negativity. But one place they can have a positive influence is among their friends in Tulsa – where they live.

“We do pronouns checks every month just to make sure we’re all still on the same page,” Sophie said. “And it’s something we’re very open and honest about.”

Special thanks to Amplify Youth Health Collective in Tulsa. The organization introduced StateImpact to Sophie and Hayden and we interviewed them at their Tulsa office.

StateImpact Oklahoma is a partnership of Oklahoma’s public radio stations which relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online.

StateImpact Oklahoma reports on education, health, justice, and the intersection of government and everyday Oklahomans. It's a reporting project and collaboration of KGOU, KOSU, KWGS and KCCU, with broadcasts heard on NPR Member stations.
Robby Korth grew up in Ardmore, Oklahoma and Fayetteville, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Nebraska with a journalism degree.
Oklahoma Public Media Exchange
Kateleigh Mills joined KOSU in March 2018, following her undergraduate degree completion from the University of Central Oklahoma in December 2017.
