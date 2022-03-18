Jena Nelson

Search Query
Show Search
Home
Listen
Listening Options
Listening Options
News
KGOU News
NPR News
StateImpact
Capitol Insider
Oklahoma Infrastructure
Oklahoma Engaged
Oklahoma Watch
Oklahoma Watch: Long Story Short
National Weather Service Forecast
KGOU Archive
KGOU News
NPR News
StateImpact
Capitol Insider
Oklahoma Infrastructure
Oklahoma Engaged
Oklahoma Watch
Oklahoma Watch: Long Story Short
National Weather Service Forecast
KGOU Archive
Programs
Shows and Podcasts
Schedule
Special Programs
KGOU Readers Club
KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee
Weekend Blues
Tonic: The Funky Groove Show
Global Sojourn
How Curious
Shows and Podcasts
Schedule
Special Programs
KGOU Readers Club
KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee
Weekend Blues
Tonic: The Funky Groove Show
Global Sojourn
How Curious
Support
Donate Online
Membership Information
Donate a car
Thank-you Gifts
Member Connect
Planned Giving
Business Support
Donate Online
Membership Information
Donate a car
Thank-you Gifts
Member Connect
Planned Giving
Business Support
About
About KGOU
KGOU History
Awards
Manager's Minute
Key Information
FCC Online Public Files
Jobs
Internships
KGOU e-Newsletter Archive
Contest Rules
Who's Who in Public Radio
This is KGOU
About KGOU
KGOU History
Awards
Manager's Minute
Key Information
FCC Online Public Files
Jobs
Internships
KGOU e-Newsletter Archive
Contest Rules
Who's Who in Public Radio
This is KGOU
Events
Community Calendar
Events Calendar Guidelines
Submit A Community Event
Community Calendar
Events Calendar Guidelines
Submit A Community Event
Contact Us
E-mail or call us
People
About Underwriting
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Newsletters
E-mail or call us
People
About Underwriting
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Newsletters
© 2022 KGOU
Menu
News and Music for Oklahoma
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
KGOU-FM
All Streams
Home
Listen
Listening Options
Listening Options
News
KGOU News
NPR News
StateImpact
Capitol Insider
Oklahoma Infrastructure
Oklahoma Engaged
Oklahoma Watch
Oklahoma Watch: Long Story Short
National Weather Service Forecast
KGOU Archive
KGOU News
NPR News
StateImpact
Capitol Insider
Oklahoma Infrastructure
Oklahoma Engaged
Oklahoma Watch
Oklahoma Watch: Long Story Short
National Weather Service Forecast
KGOU Archive
Programs
Shows and Podcasts
Schedule
Special Programs
KGOU Readers Club
KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee
Weekend Blues
Tonic: The Funky Groove Show
Global Sojourn
How Curious
Shows and Podcasts
Schedule
Special Programs
KGOU Readers Club
KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee
Weekend Blues
Tonic: The Funky Groove Show
Global Sojourn
How Curious
Support
Donate Online
Membership Information
Donate a car
Thank-you Gifts
Member Connect
Planned Giving
Business Support
Donate Online
Membership Information
Donate a car
Thank-you Gifts
Member Connect
Planned Giving
Business Support
About
About KGOU
KGOU History
Awards
Manager's Minute
Key Information
FCC Online Public Files
Jobs
Internships
KGOU e-Newsletter Archive
Contest Rules
Who's Who in Public Radio
This is KGOU
About KGOU
KGOU History
Awards
Manager's Minute
Key Information
FCC Online Public Files
Jobs
Internships
KGOU e-Newsletter Archive
Contest Rules
Who's Who in Public Radio
This is KGOU
Events
Community Calendar
Events Calendar Guidelines
Submit A Community Event
Community Calendar
Events Calendar Guidelines
Submit A Community Event
Contact Us
E-mail or call us
People
About Underwriting
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Newsletters
E-mail or call us
People
About Underwriting
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Newsletters
Jena Nelson
Education
2020 Teacher of the year files paperwork to run for state superintendent as Democrat
Robby Korth
A Democrat appears to have entered the race for State Superintendent of Public Instruction.