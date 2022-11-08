Today is election day in Oklahoma. We'll have updates and results here

The November 8th election will decide many statewide, federal and local races. KGOU will be taking live, anchored NPR Election Night Special Coverage beginning at 7 p.m.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 a.m. We'll post results here as they begin pouring in later tonight.



Loading...

Native voters getting to the polls

Allison Herrera / OPMX / OPMX Laverne Kahookele voted for the first time in Oklahoma. She's a citizen of the Muscogee Nation and took advantage of their transit system that was giving rides to people to the polls.

Muscogee Nation provided rides for people to the polls throughout their reservation. Muscogee Nation transit was on duty in Okemah, Eufala, Okmulgee, Glenpool and Bristow throughout election day.

Transit workers picked up and dropped off voters and offered them a ride home, too.

Laverne Kahookele took advantage of the service. She doesn't have a car and relies on the transit system to get around.

She said this was her first time voting in Oklahoma and cares about education and tribal sovereignty. She said it mattered to her when leaders of the Five Tribes endorsed Hofmeister and she values her experience in education.

ACLU fields couple of calls about straight party voting

An ACLU spokesperson says the organization has fielded a pair of calls on its Election Protection Hotline about issues with straight party voting.

The calls came from Oklahoma and Cleveland Counties and have both been resolved, said Cassidy Fallik , a spokesperson for the ACLU of Oklahoma.

🚨ALERT: Our office has received multiple complaints of poll workers instructing voters to vote straight party.

You do not have to vote straight party to have your vote counted. If a poll worker tells you who to vote for, contact our Election Protection Hotline at 405-849-5220. — ACLU of Oklahoma (@ACLUOK) November 8, 2022

Fallik said the organization has heard a bit more chatter about poll workers encouraging straight party voting.

Anyone who has issues or is told how to vote can contact the ACLU of Oklahoma’s Election Protection Hotline at 405-849-5220.

Original Post Below:

Check your polling place

The state election board has some tips for voters.

After the recent redistricting process, some Oklahomans may be voting in different districts than they’re used to, or at different polling places. To make sure you’re going to the proper place to vote, visit the OK Voter Portal online , or call your county election board. Voters can only cast a ballot at their assigned polling location.

Sample ballots are also available at that OK Voter Portal website, if you want to see what you’re voting on beforehand.

What do I need to bring with me?

Oklahoma requires proof of identity to vote, so bring a valid photo ID from the state, federal, or tribal government, or your voter ID card. Otherwise, you’ll have to cast a provisional ballot that won’t be counted until after election day.

Some acceptable forms of ID include:

Oklahoma driver's license

U.S. passport

tribal ID

U.S. military ID

Oklahoma Voter ID card



You are also allowed to bring any notes, guides or information you need to the polls for the races you're deciding on.

Do I have to fill out everything on my ballot?

No, you do not have to fill out everything on your ballot. Oklahoma also offers straight-party voting for the following political parties: Republican, Democrat and Libertarian.